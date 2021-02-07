Delivery drivers brave freezing temps on Super Bowl Sunday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — We all know it’s much warmer down in Tampa Bay, Florida than in the Stateline. As the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs take the football field, delivery drivers here have no choice but to go out and brave the cold.

One restaurant owner tells us it’s been a very busy Super Bowl Sunday.

“[We’re] expecting anywhere from 30 to 70 deliveries. Yeah, it’s a pretty big day,” explained Steven Blake, the owner of Windsor Pizza Parlor.

Despite freezing temperatures, it’s business as usual at Windsor Pizza Parlor in Loves Park. They’ve been gearing up for the busiest Sunday of the year.

“So a lot of our business on Super Bowl Sunday is carryout and delivery. We just get out there as fast as we can,” explained manager Tracey Fransen.

Some of the most common items being ordered on the menu are pizza, wings, and Italian beef. The owner says he made sure to have enough food for the day.

“[I] definitely ordered extra chicken wings [and] stuff like that. A lot of people like their wings during the Super Bowl, so we definitely have more food on hand or be able to prepare and cook for everybody,” Blake said.

A day like Super Bowl Sunday requires all hands on deck. Manager Tracy Fransen went out on a few deliveries herself.

“It is definitely a team effort,” Fransen said. “Everybody works together and if there is anything that needs to be done–somebody is there to pick it up.”

Blake stresses the importance of tipping delivery drivers, who are spending most of their day making sure people get their order as quickly as possible.

“The roads are bad, the weather is cold. Definitely take care of your delivery drivers. Give them a couple of bucks [whether it’s] 5 bucks [or] 10 bucks. Help them out. They work really hard and it’s been a tough year for everybody,” Blake addded.