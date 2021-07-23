Delta variant of COVID-19 detected in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock County Health officials say the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected.
The Delta variant of the virus which causes COVID-19 is more contagious than prior variants. The health department says full vaccination provides good protection against the virus, and low risk of hospitalization or death.
“With increasing cases over the past two weeks, we want to encourage anyone who is not yet vaccinated to visit a community vaccination clinic or talk to their doctor about vaccination,” the Rock County Health Department said.
The Delta variant has previously been detected in Winnebago County as well.