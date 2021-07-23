Delta variant of COVID-19 detected in Rock County

FILE – In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock County Health officials say the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected.

The Delta variant of the virus which causes COVID-19 is more contagious than prior variants. The health department says full vaccination provides good protection against the virus, and low risk of hospitalization or death.

“With increasing cases over the past two weeks, we want to encourage anyone who is not yet vaccinated to visit a community vaccination clinic or talk to their doctor about vaccination,” the Rock County Health Department said.

The Delta variant has previously been detected in Winnebago County as well.