ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the current heat wave, it is important to check in on friends and family, especially the elderly.

However, there are other reasons to make sure that they are okay.

Dementia is the seventh-leading cause of death in the world. It is also one of the major causes of disability among older people. While it can be treated with medicine, that only slows down the progression.

“Learning new things, reasoning, being intellectually challenged is one of the biggest protective factors against dementia,” said Dr. Ari Lakritz, clinical psychologist at OSF Healthcare.

Since there is no cure for dementia, it is important to recognize the signs early on. People might have trouble speaking and thinking while also not being aware of these problems.

“People with dementia can have sundowning; get up in the middle of the night and wander around and have sleeplessness and behavioral issues that actually get worse at night,” said Courtney McFarlin, a primary care physician.

Experts say to let someone with dementia live at home for as long as they can, since it is a familiar environment. A change can make their symptoms worse.

Caregivers are an option, but it is not a 9-5 job. It is a team effort.

“Maybe a family of multiple siblings, or multiple people that can take turns or take shifts,” McFarlin said.

Telehealth appointments that became the standard during the COVID-19 pandemic were a gamechanger. Having to learn and adjust to using technology helps stimulate the brain while providing a way to stay connected.

“I think everyone saw and was pleasantly surprised at how quickly older adults managed to understand technology and understand remote meetings, understand how to conduct a zoom interview, how to participate in a remote interview or a remote meeting,” Lakritz said.

It is a common misconception that an old dog cannot learn new tricks.

“That’s very much emphasized, even in old age, to continue to pick up new skills, to continue to acquire new knowledge, because that does lead to a great deal of self-esteem and cognitive stimulation,” Lakritz said.

It is just another reason to check in on parents, grandparents and older friends.