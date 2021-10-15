Democrats unveil new Illinois congressional maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Illinois Democrats revealed what their vision of new congressional boundaries would look like.

The proposed map reduces Illinois’ 18 congressional districts to 17, following data from the 2020 Census.

Illinois is losing one seat in Congress, meaning one Republican seat would be eliminated.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) said the following: ““I have proudly served six terms in the U.S. House and it has been an honor to do so. Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the options, including those outside the House. This redistricting process has been anything but transparent, which comes as no surprise to anyone. I believe the people of Illinois deserve better.”

“These maps are clearly gerrymandered. It is apparent that these maps are more about safeguarding Democratic power, not about what’s best for local residents,” said Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley).

A number of legal challenges to the redistricting maps is expected.

Black and Hispanic advocacy groups pressured Democrats to make sure minority voting blocks are kept intact in the new maps.

“Illinois does not need one super Latino district to elect a single Latino to Congress. It can elect two Latino’s to Congress in two separate districts under this concept map,” said Frank Calabrese, who was a consultant on the project.

Gov. JB Pritzker has already signed new district maps for the Illinois State House and Senate into law. Democrats are expected to adopt the new maps during a fall session that begins next week.