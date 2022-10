ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A landmark of Downtown Rockford will soon be no more.

Demolition has begun on the Lorden Building in Davis Park. Crews brought in the heavy machine Tuesday, where workers started to chip away at the structure. City council approved the work last month as part of a $6 million redevelopment plan for the park.

Other changes include a new boat dock and amphitheater. The city’s redevelopment funds, along with the state, will cover half of the costs.