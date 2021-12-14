Demolition day for Rockford’s old Page Park School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was demolition day Tuesday for the first of two former Rockford public schools.

Crews started tearing down Page Park School on Safford Road Tuesday morning. The building served special education students for years, but was closed down in 2013 and was then used by the Regional Office of Education as an alternative learning site.

Stiles Elementary School will be torn down once the demolition is complete.

Bricks from Page Park will be available for pick up outside the construction zone starting next Monday.