ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — One of Rochelle’s most iconic facilities has a date with a wrecking ball.

Demolition on the former Hickory Grove Banquet Center will begin on Wednesday. The city received $365,000 to pay for the work.

The Ogle County Civic Center Authority owns the building, and members said that the property has become too expensive to maintain. The building was shuttered in the summer of 2020.

Rochelle city leaders said that the goal is to completely redevelop the location.