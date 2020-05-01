Demonstrators call for release of prisoners from Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of cars blared their horns in downtown Rockford on Friday, calling for the mass release of prisoners in the Winnebago County Jail.

The demonstrators say the release of inmates will protect them from the spread of COVID-19.

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the jail.

The protests are geared toward anyone locked up who can’t afford to pay their bond, juvenile inmates, and immunocompromised people.

So many people came out that they blocked traffic. Rockford Police had to route protesters to the Discovery Center Museum.

“Their lives do matter,” said protester, Shalonda Lambert. “That COVID-19 does not discriminate and it’s spreading rapidly through the community, and also in the Winnebago County Jail. There’s no social distancing in the Winnebago County Jail.”

The Winnebago County Jail is listed as a location of concern by the Winnebago County Health Department.

Protesters say they are not asking for violent criminals release.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Please be advised that Winnebago County Sheriff Caruana has instituted mitigation efforts in response to Covid-19 which has substantially decreased the jail population while maintaining the safety of the residents of Winnebago County. There are also extensive medical procedures in place to protect inmates that are currently incarcerated in the jail.

“There has not been a moratorium on criminal activity in Winnebago County during the Covid-19 pandemic and those who commit crimes in our community will be arrested. There are procedures currently in place to properly address the bond of in custody inmates. Covid-19 cannot be used as a vehicle to circumvent these procedures.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

