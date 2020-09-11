Deon Hart sentenced to 65 years for 2017 Sablewood Drive murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Deon Sanders was sentenced to 65 years in prison Friday for the 2017 murder of Lester Sanders.
Rockford Police say the murder happened in the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive on May 24th, 2017. They located Sanders suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
Hart and another man, Van Richardson, were arrested and charged with Sanders’ murder. Richardson was found guilty of the crime in October 2018; Hart was convicted in November of that year.
