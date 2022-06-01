ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The highly publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard created plenty of conversation, even as it came to an end.

Defamation cases can be hard to prove, according to one stateline lawyer. Damages can be where a case falls apart, because it is hard to put a dollar amount to it.

Laura McGarragan is an attorney at McGarragan Law Offices who specializes in various areas of law, including defamation. She said that there are a couple of key things one has to prove in a case like this.

“In the case of defamation, the plaintiff has to show that the defendant made a false statement that was hurtful to the plaintiff’s reputation,” McGarragan said. “They have to prove that the defendant said this to a third party, and they didn’t check to see if it were true or not and they stated that it was a fact, not their opinion.”

McGarragan added that although Heard did not state Depp’s name in the written piece, it was clear who she was talking about.

“But it’s interesting in this case because since Johnny Depp is a celebrity, he also had to prove that she made these statements knowing they were false and intended for the communication to hurt him and that it actually did hurt him, and he met that very high burden,” McGarragan said.

Since he met that high burden, the jury ruled in his favor. However, Nathaniel Huss, an associate at McGarragan Law Offices, was almost 99% sure that the trial would go differently, until cross examinations from Depp’s team.

“I feel like she ruined her credibility in the eyes of the jury, and that the cross is where it went wrong for her,” Huss said. “And I thought, ‘ok, there might be a chance here that Johnny can win.’”

Social media is a platform for people to express their thoughts in this day and age, but McGarragan warned that what someone puts online could make it easier to prove a defamation case.