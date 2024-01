MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are looking for a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in Marengo on Saturday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on State Route 23, between I-90 and Genoa. The victim, identified as Tyler Willis, 27, was traveling southbound on Rt. 23 when a northbound Ford truck drove over the center line and hit his vehicle.

The truck, described as a newer F250 or F350, continued northbound.

No injuries were reported.