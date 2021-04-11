Deputy released from hospital after deadly police shooting in Rockford, more details expected tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital following injuries sustained during a deadly-officer involved shooting.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were investigating a domestic incident in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive when tensions escalated and a suspect was shot.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. Residents in the area reported hearing three to four gunshots to Eyewitness News.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s officials confirmed that one deputy was treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital and is back home.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is expected to release further details tomorrow.