(WTVO) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is installing billboards in Illinois encouraging police officers to “Make the Smart Move to Florida” after the state abolishes cash bail on Monday.

“Citizenship Matters. Law Enforcement Matters,” the billboards, seen in the Chicago area, read.

DeSantis is offering police officers a $5,000 signing bonus to relocate to the Sunshine State.

Photo: The Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis

In a statement, DeSantis said Illinois’ decision to allow some noncitizen migrants to become police officers and the abolishment of cash bail, which begins Monday, September 18th, as motivation for the billboards.

“Florida strongly supports law enforcement and has consistently enacted commonsense criminal justice policies to keep our communities safe,” said DeSantis, who is running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

“We stand behind our citizen officers, and we give them the tools to succeed professionally and personally. Other states deputize noncitizens, enact policies that favor criminals over victims and work to overtly or covertly defund the police, but not in Florida. I look forward to welcoming the Illinois men and women in blue to the law-and-order state.”