‘Despite best possible sanitation’, 2 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Rockford nursing home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford nursing home announced Wednesday that two of its residents had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and said the infections had happened “despite the best possible sanitation and precautionary measures.”

Anam Care/Anam Glen, at 8104 Sayer Road, said they began following a “no visitor” policy and implementing “rigorous sanitation procedures” after the government released COVID-19 recommendations in early March.

The facility said it began taking temperature and virus screenings for staff each day, and multiple times a day for residents.

“Thanks in large part to these and other proactive measures by the facility’s medical team, residents

exhibiting symptoms were quickly identified, allowing them to be tested and treated,” Anam Care said in a press release.

We understand the concerns of our residents and their families and will continue to provide for all of their needs through this extraordinary time,” said Bernice Marinelli, CEO of Anam Care. “As a registered nurse, I know how important it is to not only be cared for medically, but also emotionally, especially residents in a memory care facility. In addition to following all CDC and Illinois Department of Health recommendations, we are providing resources that allow residents and families to connect within the restrictions of social distancing.”

