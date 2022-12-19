ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Monday that despite changes made to Illinois’ forthcoming no-cash bail law, the SAFE-T Act still violates the Constitution and his lawsuit will proceed.

Hanley, along with 61 other Illinois state’s attorneys, filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which many statewide law enforcement agencies have warned will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets.

The lawsuits, intended to repeal the law before it goes into effect, were consolidated into one in Kankakee County, so any ruling would have an immediate effect in all co-signed Illinois counties.

“The recent amendments addressed some of the issues that I – and many States Attorneys – had identified after the law was originally passed,” Hanley said in a press release. “Specifically, that the ‘detention net’ was not wide enough and the standards for detention – dangerousness and willful flight – were far too restrictive. Additionally, the prior version did not allow judges to issue bench warrants when defendants failed to appear for court.

“The amended law is an improvement – but its passage and its language still offend our Constitution. As such, Winnebago County will remain in the lawsuit. This is consistent with the oath I took to defend the Illinois Constitution,” he continued.

A judge is scheduled to hear the case on December 20th, only 11 days before the law goes into effect.

The 62 state’s attorneys represent counties including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago.