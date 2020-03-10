Despite coronavirus warnings, local residents finding deals on cruise vacations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although the U.S. State Department has warned residents not to travel by cruise ship during the coronavirus outbreak, it’s not stopping people in the Stateline from taking advantage of good deals.

“I am traveling to the Caribbean out of Tampa, Florida,” said Nichole Keirn, one of many local residents who’ve booked cruises and aren’t letting coronavirus fears keep them from their vacation destinations.

“Actually, we haven’t had any cancellations,” said Cruises, Inc. travel consultant Lynn Belles. “However, we have had a couple of bookings, because people are looking for great deals.”

Keirn says she plans to travel with Norwegian Cruise Line with a group of friends, saying she isn’t scared, but does have some concerns.

“So, as of right now, she’s going. But, I think, that worry is still there,” she said of her friend. “No cancellations, but I’m going with or without her.”

Belles says cruise lines are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of their passengers.

“The cruise lines have really stepped up to the plate and are aggressively addressing keeping people well and clean,” she said. “They are scanning people for illnesses as they board, so if you’re showing any symptoms or anything, they’re not going to let you on the ship.

“Anyone who is considering traveling right now, I’m not going to discourage travel,” she added.

Keirn says anyone planning a trip should do their research.

“The bottom line is, watch the cruise lines. See what they’re doing to prevent stuff like this and how they’re going to protect you, and then just go from there,” she said.

Belles added, “If you’re young and healthy and there’s no reason why this virus would affect you dramatically, then I don’t see a reason not to go. It’s a great time to book [a trip].”

To find the most up-to-date information on cruises, visit the Cruise Lines International website.

