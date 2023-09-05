SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report has found that Illinois cannabis users pay an average of 89% more for marijuana products than the rest of the U.S. market.

The study, published by Headset, said recreational cannabis is available from a select few brands, and the state adds sales taxes.

“Prices in Illinois are among the highest in the country,” Headset reports. “The average item price in Illinois is currently 89% higher than the rest of the US market. Consumers over the age of 41 typically account for 36.4% of sales, however, in Illinois they capture 42.1% of total sales.”

When asked about the prices, Gov. J.B. Pritzker told The Center Square: “We still have a growing industry, as you know, it is one that I initiated in 2019 that has brought in almost $450 million to state and local governments. We want to encourage all industries to grow.”

The report attributed the high prices to a number of factors, including that 68% of cannabis sales came from the market’s top 10 brands.

With 120 licensed retailers, Illinois ranked much lower than other states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

The state then charges the second highest cannabis tax in the country, at 31.25%, behind Washington.

Illinois legalized recreational adult use of cannabis in January 2020.

According to the report, Illinois is the third-largest market for recreational marijuana in the United States, behind Michigan and California.

Illinois residents are able to have 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis concentrate and no more than 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product. Residents in the medical cannabis pilot program may have more than 30 grams of flower, but only if it is grown and secured in their residence under certain conditions.

People from out-of-state can come into Illinois to visit a dispensary, but the amount that they will be able to purchase is greatly reduced. Non-Illinois residents can have 15 grams of cannabis flower, 2.5 grams of cannabis and no more than 250 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.