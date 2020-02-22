Desserts sold to the highest bidder to benefit local non-profit coffee shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Let them eat cake for Katie’s Cup.

Sweet and chocolatey desserts were sold to the highest bidder Friday night at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club, 5151 Guilford Road.

It was part of the second annual “Having Their Cake (or Pie) and Eating it too” fundraiser for Katie’s Cup.

Katie’s Cup, 502 7th Street, is a non-profit coffee shop in the Midtown District. It often acts as a meeting place for the community.

Organizers say the shop would not stay open without the generosity of others.

“It really helps with our expenses,” said Katie’s Cup Board of Directors President Mariel Heinke. “Along with this fundraiser we have wonderful volunteers and we have donors, in addition to the people who are here tonight.”

Heinke says the shop plans to use the money raised Friday night to buy a new espresso machine.

