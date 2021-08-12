Destination Illinois: Plan a weekend getaway to the cabins of Pine Tree Escape

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Surround yourself with the sounds of nature or plan a romantic getaway to the woodsy cabins at Pine Creek Escape in Oregon, Illinois.

Set on a scenic limestone cliff overlooking Pine Creek, The Cabins at Pine Creek, located at 6559 W Pines Rd, were built in 2001 by Elizabeth George, and include a canyon wedding venue, the scenic Pine Creek Canyon.

“[George] saw this and it was an old abandoned limestone quarry, and she saw this space and really created it to be just like it is today, [with] six different ceremony sites, all the grass, all the trees, everything you see,” said current owner Rebecca Jones, who has worked on the grounds since she was 13.













“We have a cobblestone walkway to the altar that we decorate [with a wedding themed] color scheme, so this space is super popular and multifunctional,” said special events coordinator Anna Corcoan.

“We hold ceremonies down here [in the] summer months. We also do different events for the community, [like] live music, yoga, lots of fun things. You can also host your own event here,” said Jones.

The resort is located in the middle of 400 acres of forest, and includes cabins, a lodge restaurant, walking trails, fishing areas and a gift shop.

“We try to keep it as natural as we can, with things that grow naturally. Each year, the annuals come in and they make each space special and unique to itself,” she said.

Photo: Pine Creek Escape

The rustic log cabins are nestled in the forest and offer private outdoor space for gatherings.

Jones says the most common reason people visit the resort is for the chance to escape from the technological anxieties of everyday life.

“We don’t find ourselves following any trends, because nature is beautiful on it’s own,” Jones said. “So, we’re not the next barn or the next industrial site [for a venue]. We just continue to do what’s best which is let nature do it’s thing and let it be beautiful.

The immediate area and surrounding forests are also home to several other state parks, including White Pines State Park, Castle Rock State Park, Lowden State Park (home of Oregon’s iconic Black Hawk Statue), and Franklin Creek State Park.