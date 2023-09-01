ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dominique Haines was in court today to see her daughter, Destiny Huggins’ killer plead guilty.

“I’m glad that I can try to move on with my life now and just keep my baby’s name alive,” Haines, said.

In court on Friday Haines spoke face to face with her daughter’s killer.

“I had stressed the fact that, you know, I’m never going to see my baby no more,” she said. “You know, my baby, only 10 years on this earth, this man here, 44 years. And I think that is not right. How you can just snatch on somebody child a ten year old.”

She thanked the lead detective and everyone else who worked on Destiny’s Case, in getting justice for her daughter.

“So he told me he was not going to sleep until he caught him. And that’s exactly what happened. But I wasn’t thinking he was going to come the same day. But he did. And I’m just I’m pleased with the outcome. I’m pleased with everybody,” Haines said.

While Dominique wasn’t convinced about sitting across from her daughter’s killer in court, she said that Destiny was the one who motivated her.

“She would always come to talk to me in my dream, and I was skeptical about this, about coming in,” Haines said. “But she told me, Go, go, go. So I came. I got the justice that we were looking for. I see the judge was very disgusted with him as I was.”