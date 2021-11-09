Details on opening of Rockford Casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After much anticipation from the community, Hard Rock will open it’s doors Wednesday in Rockford, with the grand opening of the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act.

The casino, 610 N Bell School Rd, will officially open it’s doors at 11 a.m. to the public. The new casino will feature two unique restaurants, a pop-up retail shop, and over 8,500 square feet of gaming space offering 635 slots and Interblock Electronic Table Games.

The casino will be open 24/7.

“We all know that every great musical begins with an opening act. This is no different,” said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. “Thanks to the unwavering support from our leaders and members of the community, Hard Rock International is able to expand our footprint and bring to life the excitement that our team is so pleased to be a part of. We could not be prouder of this project and look forward to continuing to integrate ourselves into this incredible community for years to come.”