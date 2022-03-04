ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Irish Marching Society is inviting residents to downtown Rockford on Saturday, March 12th to watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. on 7th Street, moving to E. State, Madison, and ending at Prairie Street Brewhouse.

There, Prairie Street will celebrate Paddyfest, which features live Irish music, food, and entertainment.

Organizers say this year’s “Operation Emerald Water” is a go, which will dye the Rock River green, from the Lombardi Club downstream toward Prairie Street Brewhouse, around 5 p.m.

“It’s gonna be just a show. It’s gonna go by you know? Cause we can’t stop our river from flowing like Chicago does and it stays green all day. We’re just gonna have a nice green show, take pictures and everything. It’s just something to get us in the spirit,” said president Danny McDade.

McDade says biodegradable food coloring will be used and it will rapidly dissipate.