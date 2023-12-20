ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has rendered a decision on whether law enforcement officers were to blame for the death of Kayla McGavran at the Winnebago County Jail, in April 2023.

Whenever a person dies while in the custody of law enforcement, an investigation is undertaken by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force to determine if any law enforcement officer or jail personnel should face criminal charges.

McGavran was booked into the jail on March 29th, 2023, following an arrest for drugs. According to the investigation, she admitted she had used methamphetamine three days prior to her arrival.

During her incarceration, it was discovered that McGavran had been supplied cocaine by another inmate, Chelsea Bankord, the investigation found.

Records showed that McGavran experienced a seizure after using the drug on April 5th, and later became unresponsive, prompting a medical response.

Authorities also said McGavran tested positive for both fentanyl and cocaine while being treated at UW Health SwedishAmerican.

Following her treatment, McGavran was sent back to the jail. According to investigators, surveillance video from the following morning revealed that she may have ingested more hidden narcotics around 8:30 a.m.

She was discovered to be unresponsive at 10:16 a.m. and was transported back to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem report attributed McGavran’s death to hypoxic brain injury due to cardiopulmonary arrest caused by the adverse effects of cocaine.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said it was unable to support charges of involuntary manslaughter or official misconduct against any jail employee.