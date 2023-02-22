ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges against corrections officers at the County Jail following investigations into the deaths of two inmates.

Ted Wise was found dead in his cell on November 6th, 2022.

According to the investigation, undertaken by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force, Wise was arrested on October 31st for a dometic battery offense. He was housed in a cell with another inmate.

Wise’s cellmate told investigators that on November 6th, he believed Wise was suffering from alcohol withdrawal, and asked the cellmate for extra medications. When the cellmate refused to give Wise his medications, Wise then pounded on the door to attract attention but collapsed.

Jailers and medical personnel responded to Wise’s cell, but despite efforts to revive him, he died. The coroner later determined his cause of death to be “cardiac arrhythmia due to or as a consequence of ischemic heart disease.”

Mildred Maclin, 62, died on November 2nd, 2022.

She had been living in a nursing home in the Chicago area due to her poor health, officials said, and was transported to the Winnebago County Jail on October 4th on a U.S. Marshal hold.

On November 1st, Maclin complained of stomach pains and was transported to a local hospital. The following morning, she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy attributed her death to multiple medical problems of uncertain cause.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said it reviewed each case but found no basis for criminal charges to be filed.