Details released in shooting death of Rockford 15-year-old

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police released more details about the shooting death of 15-year-old Malah’ki Lee.

Officers were called to Ashland Avenue around 3:45 p.m. November 23 on a report of a single gunshot fired. First responders found Lee shot and lying in the middle of the road. Police said the teen died moments later.

Investigators still have not provided information on a suspect in the case. Anybody with information about the shooting should contact the Rockford Police Department.