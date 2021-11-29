Details released in shooting death of Rockford 15-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police released more details about the shooting death of 15-year-old Malah’ki Lee.

Officers were called to Ashland Avenue around 3:45 p.m. November 23 on a report of a single gunshot fired. First responders found Lee shot and lying in the middle of the road. Police said the teen died moments later.

Investigators still have not provided information on a suspect in the case. Anybody with information about the shooting should contact the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories