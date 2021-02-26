Diabetics can help avoid a heart attack by following these steps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Physicians say heart disease is the number one cause of death of people with diabetes, and diabetics are 2 to 4 times more likely to have a heart attack.

Tanya Munger, a nurse practitioner at OSF Saint Anthony Healthcare, says there are simple things diabetics can do to avoid cardiovascular disease.

“We want them engaging in healthy habits at home, making sure they’re eating healthy, nutritious meals, watching their portion size, carbohydrate and fat content,” she said. “We want them to engage regularly in some of physical activity to help keep the blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol lower.”

Munger said it is important to avoid diets high in saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium.