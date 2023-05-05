ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford natives who have gone on to attain the highest levels of achievement across all industries are set to be honored.

The Founders Commission, a new non-profit group, will shine a light on Rockfordians who have made a big name for themselves with the “Diamond Series.”

This year, the region’s aerospace industry will be highlighted, by Rockford native and US Navy TOPGUN instructor, Lieutenant Commander Michael Andrews.

The Founders Commission plans to have featured guests come to town each year.

“We want them to meet with the business community. We certainly want them to engage with the schools. Just any possible way that they can while they’re home, to just bring inspiration and hope to people that you can do anything coming from this city,” said Founders commission treasurer Gabrielle Torina.

The Diamonds TOPGUN Gala will be hosted by Emery Air, at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, on June 15th.

ESPN SportsCenter anchor and Roscoe native Nicole Briscoe will emcee the event.