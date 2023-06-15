ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline “diamonds” were back home Thursday for a celebration of their accomplishments.

The Founders Commision hosted the “DIAMONDS: TOPGUN” event Thursday evening. Emery Air played host at its hangar at the Rockford Airport.

The evening highlighted people who grew up in the stateline who have gone on to reach the highest level of their industries.

Rockford’s own U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Michael Andrews gave the keynote presentation. The former “TOPGUN” instructor said it is important that that the community knows success is possible when they are from the area.

“We want to show, both highlight come good news stories, so that the people of Rockford, so that people kind of get inundated more with more good news then bad,” Andrews said. “Then, also reach out to those younger generations and show them that there are ways you can succeed coming from this area, and like I said earlier, it’s not a one off. This is a common thing that happens from the Greater Rockford area, is, it produces talented people and they go off to do incredible things.”

Rockton’s Nicole Briscoe, an ESPN Sportscenter anchor, emceed the event.