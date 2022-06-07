ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local middle school’s sports programs are getting some financial help from Rockford’s Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Dick’s awarded Flinn Middle School a $5,000 grant. It comes from the company’s “Sports Matter Foundation.” Store staff were given the chance to award the grant after they won a trick shot competition over the winter.

Flinn administrators said that they are grateful for the boost.

“Definitely think we need to make sure that all our supplies for our sports teams are set,” said Christina Koblosh, Flinn Middle School’s athletic director. “We can get new basketballs, new soccer balls, uniform pieces as needed, but we want to make sure we share the money throughout all our athletic offering.”

The check presentation came during Flinn’s first annual staff versus students volleyball game.