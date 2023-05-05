ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Americans celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Friday, which means Mexican restaurants and food trucks will be hoping for a big boost in sales.

One hundred million people in the U.S. are expected to spend their cash on drinks and food today, kicking off the summer season.

Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for “Fifth of May,” commemorates Mexico’s victory over the French in Puebla in 1862.

It does not celebrate Mexican Independence Day (September 16th), nor is it celebrated in Mexico.

Instead, Cinco de Mayo is an American tradition, largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture.

“They think Cinco de Mayo is Mexican Independence Day, but it’s actually not,” said Christian Becerra, the owner of The Taco Shop 815, a Rockford taco truck. “It’s pretty cool that here they took that little holiday from Mexico and blew it up. It helps the Mexican businesses and Mexican stores.”

Cinco de Mayo is the busiest day of the year for both The Taco Shop 815 and Cantina Taco, 117 S Main Street, according to Cantina Taco owner, Aakash Patel.

“It’s anywhere from double to triple our sales of our normal day and it being a Friday, which is one of our busiest days regardless. So it’s definitely going to be a fun day for us today,” Patel said.

“We usually prep double the portions that we usually prep for a regular day. And we will probably sell out by like five, six today. I wish we could prep more, but we can’t do everything. The trailer’s real small, so we don’t have no space,” Becerra said.

Both owners say they hope the Rockford community will continue to embrace Mexican culture and food.

“Go out, have drinks, have food, support their local restaurants,” Patel said. “It’s a good thing for the community.”