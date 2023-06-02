JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — With a hulking neon-red sign, steep, 20-stair entrance and vintage telephone booth, Janeville’s Cozy Inn Restaurant is not reluctant to show its age.

However, America’s second oldest Chinese restaurant is getting a facelift.

Opened on November 1, 1922, Cozy Inn was announced Friday as one of 25 historic small restaurants in the U.S. to receive the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” grant.

The program gives $40,000 in funding to restaurant owners to “ensure that the cultural and community legacies of establishments” like Cozy Inn live on.

Owner Tom Fong plans to use the funds to restore Cozy Inn’s neon sign, according to a media release.

Cozy Inn opened in 1922, at the same location it is today under the ownership of the Wong family. The restaurant was sold to Marie Shum in 1975. Today, Marie’s son, Tom Fong, along with his wife and sister, own and run the business.

The Janesville restaurant is second only to Pekin Noodle Parlor among oldest Chinese restaurants in America. The Butte, Montana restaurant opened its doors in 1911.