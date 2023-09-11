(WTVO) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) has many different task forces and divisions, but one was created in the aftermath of the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. history.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation created the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center in response to the 9/11 attacks.

The center former out of a national need to improve information sharing and intelligence services specific to Illinois. Officials help with planning and preparedness efforts, warn of potential threats and more.

It is staffed by several state agencies.

In total, the attacks left 2,977 dead across New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania, according to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.