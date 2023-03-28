ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Art Museum created a “flower bomb” outside the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (RACVB) on Main Street to promote a pair of upcoming fundraisers.

Residents were able to pick a free flower to take home from the completed installation.

The museum is using the art piece to advertise its upcoming “Art in Bloom” and “Fashion in Bloom” fundraisers, saying more “flower bombs” will pop-up throughout the city leading up to the events.

“It’s just so fun because this was just built by our committee, so, the next time a florist comes in and does it, it’s gonna look completely different,” said Rockford Art Museum executive director Carrie Johnson. “But, it’s just really fun to kind of see how people are getting creative, especially when people are making bouquets with free flowers, it’s fun to see what they’re creating as well.”

“Art in Bloom” is slated for April 27-30.

“Fashion in Bloom” will be held on April 28th.