Dietitian says don’t be hard on yourself if you’ve gained the ‘Quarantine 15’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Staying at home due to COVID-19 has caused some people to add a few extra pounds around the midsection, dubbed the “Quarantine 15.”

SwedishAmerican Hospital Dietitian Molly Sleger says its important not to be too hard on yourself, and says the urge to indulge may come due to stress.

“Food can be used as a coping mechanism, so I think we need to look at the problem, which is stress,” she said. “Identifying ‘what exactly am I feeling?’ and ‘what can I do about it?’ beyond just eating out of anxiety.”

When feeling stressed, Sleger recommends doing a quick home workout, like going for a walk.

