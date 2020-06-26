Dine on Madison Street tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford and the River District Association are making it easier to dine out at a few of your favorite restaurants.

Madison Street between East State State and Market Street will be closed on Friday to allow for expanded outdoor seating.

For the past two weekends several street around downtown have been closed to traffic to allow restaurants and bars to allow more outdoor seating on the street.

Starting at 4:15 Friday, Madison Street in front of City Market will become a pedestrian walkway and reopen to traffic 8:00 am Saturday morning.

Friday, the entire State of Illinois enters Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois plan, which allows restaurants and bars to offer indoor seating once again.

Governor J.B. Pritzker shut down indoor dining back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.