ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dinosaurs lovers from all over the world will soon flock to Rockford.

It is part of the Burpee Museum’s 24th annual “Paleofest.” It is a chance for paleontologists to share their latest research. There are also hands-on activities for kids beyond the presentations. The hope is to get them interested in science.

This year’s event marks a return to an almost all in-person festival. Only Friday’s student symposium will be virtual.

“It’s super exciting to have people back here, actually in person, to hold the event,” said Daniel Large of the Burpee Museum of Natural History. “Doing it remote had a lot of its benefits that we could reach people around the world, but there’s a certain special nature to having events in person, getting to meet paleontologists, getting to actually talk to someone.”

“Paleofest” runs Friday through Sunday. A full schedule can be found on the Burpee’s website.