ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coronado Performing Arts Center promises you’ll have “the time of your life” at a special screening of the classic 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” with a live band and singers on stage.

According to a press release, “Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny as global content leader Lionsgate, GEA Live, Karl Sydow, and Innovation Arts & Entertainment announce Dirty Dancing in Concert at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on November 13,celebrating the film’s 35th anniversaryon a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defineda generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic!”

“Dirty Dancing in Concert” will screen Sunday, November 13th, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert in Rockford go on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10am CT on Ticketmaster.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center and by phone at 815-968-5222