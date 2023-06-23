The voluntary recall is isolated to three batches of Edible Cookie Dough tubs, per Nestle. (Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cookie fanatics in Rockford will soon have another bakery from which to get the tasty treat, as Dirty Dough Cookies is set to open its first Illinois location on E. State Street.

The website lists 5505 E. State Street as the location, the site of FLOW Supreme Airsports, a trampoline park popular with children.

“The other guys can focus on making cutesy, clean cookies that look better than they taste. Dirty Dough sells cookies for real life, which can get a little messy. But, it sure is sweet!” Dirty Dough says on its website.

The company started in Arizona and has branched out, with locations primarily located in the Midwest region.

A popular gourmet cookie chain, Crumbl Cookies, just recently announced it would be opening a storefront in Rockford, at 6170 E. State.