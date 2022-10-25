ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of interns graduated from a program called “Project SEARCH” on Tuesday.

The program allows students with disabilities to get hands-on work experience. It is hosted by RPS, so it follows a class-based curriculum throughout the school year. Organizers said that, even after the interns find a job, RAMP is still there to offer any support they need.

“It’s really awesome, it’s awesome here,” intern Ian White said.

“Our interns really enjoy the program, so it’s a great opportunity for students,” Abygail Franklin of RAMP added.

White has been working with Franklin, who is responsible for helping students with disabilities obtain employable goals through a school-to-work transition program.

“RAMP’s service to the community is big in that it helps more of us become more effective in our day-to-day, more self-reliant, more capable of serving the community for earning a living,” said Andrew Wright, director of strategic initiatives for the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

Wright said that the chamber of commerce supports partnerships like this, because that is the way the community grows and becomes successful. The Embassy Suites is another partner, allowing interns to gain different skills they otherwise might not have learned.

“I do the front desk,” White said. “I clean the front desk, I clean the furniture, I wipe the key cards, I organize the soda pop machine. I pretty much do a lot of things down there.”

Kerthan Gallagher, another intern, said that he is thankful for the opportunity.

“I very like to continue enjoying some experience this year in the program, and then next year I can decide whichever I want to do for my own job after this year in the program,” Gallagher said.

For Franklin, that is what makes it all worth it.

“I look at my interns that graduated from last year and I see them doing their jobs out in the community and see them do things that they never thought they could,” Franklin said. “And that, at the end of the day, shows me that I’m really doing what I should be doing.”

Franklin urges caretakers of students with disabilities to look into their program. They are currently looking for next year’s candidates.