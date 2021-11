ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline farmers have had a challenging past few years, with difficulties including Mother Nature.

That is why the USDA created a “Disaster Declaration” for several Illinois and Wisconsin communities, and Boone County is on the list. Growers there lost crops due to freezing in May of this year.

Emergency loans are available for anyone impacted. Farmers interested in filing a notice of loss should contact their local USDA service center.