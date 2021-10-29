Discovery Center brings ‘Spooky Science’ for Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum kicked off Halloween weekend with a “Spooky Science” exhibit on Friday.

Kids could participate in a not-so-scary scavenger hunt, “Monster Launch” and “Witch Pitch,” and had a chance to make mummies and slilme.

Marketing director Anne Marie Walker said not only does the annual event make science fun for children, but it’s also a favorite for the Discovery Center staff.

“We’ve got a wonderful staff who love their jobs, they love to dress up today. It’s one of their favorite days. We just thank all the families that came out and helped us have a spooktacular time,” she said.

The museum plans to wrap up it’s Halloween themed events with “Smashing Pumpkins,” on November 4th, which will allow children to launch jack o’lanterns through the sky in a hands-on lesson on Newton’s Law of Motion.