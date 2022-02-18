ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Discovery Center Museum is focusing on the contributions of historic figures and local residents for Black History Month.

All month long, visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt, using clues to find information about famous Black scientists and innovators.

The museum will also have art projects on display inspired by Black artists.

Friday and Saturday, there will be hands-on activities.

“Exposure is really important, for kids of all ages to see folks who look like them, folks who are in their community and better understanding that you can do anything you want to do. You can achieve anything you want to achieve. You just got to work at it and they can certainly do it,” said Associate Director Mike Rathburn.