ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Discovery Center Museum has appointed Lana Paris as the new executive director, succeeding Sarah Wolf, who has overseen the facility for the last 40 years.

“Lana cares deeply about the mission and vision of Discovery Center She has done a tremendous job in her role as director of development, and I am confident she will lead the museum to continued growth and success,” Wolf said.

Paris was previously the Development Director at the Discovery Center, located at 711 N Main Street. She also was the executive director of the Rock Valley College Foundation, chief advancement officer at Wesley Willows, and vice president of the United Way.

She will assume the role on February 1st.

The Discovery Center welcomes nearly 150,000 guests each year.