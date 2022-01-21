Discovery Center museum unveils tiny town for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Discovery Center Museum exhibit cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic makes a return, as preschoolers can now take a road trip to the “Discovery Town.”

It’s a child-sized town that allows kids to run errands, play, and explore.

Museum staff say the mini-cityscape allows children to try out a number of jobs and get an idea of what they might want to do when they grow up.

“They can travel through this make-believe town, they can visit a vet clinic, pizza shop, theater, airport, fire station, a city park, a zoo and role play with all the kind of roles that you would find in those shops,” said the Discovery Center’s Ann Marie Walker.

The exhibit runs from this weekend until May. Reservations are required due to certain COVID restrictions.