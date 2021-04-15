Discovery Center offering home learning kits to prepare kids for kindergarten

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Discovery Center is helping local children prepare for kindergarten.

The museum is offering free ‘Discovery at Home’ learning kits to promote development. Materials consist of 15 play-centered learning activities including hopscotch, flashlight alphabet hunt, letter search, and more.

Recent data shows only 25% of upcoming RPS 205 kindergartners demonstrated readiness in key areas.

“Playing is a big part of learning for young children, so the more opportunities they have to engage in story times and role play and games with their family or maybe it’s their grandparents. Those opportunities will enrich them,” said executive director Sarah Wolf.

Discovery Center is partnering with organizations like the Rock River Valley Food Pantry, Boys & Girls Club of Rockford, and Family Peace Center to distribute the kits.