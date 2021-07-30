Discovery Center offers Olympics-themed family fun day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids didn’t have to travel to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics Friday morning, as that was the theme of a family fun day at the Discovery Center Museum.

The Olympic spirit was on display as kids had some fun while learning a little.

While some of it may have tired out the boys and girls who participated, organizers said the friendly fun offers some Olympic insight.

“This just gives kind of a little bit of a peek at the reality of that there’s science everywhere. We’re always trying to tell people that. And even in sports. Even in your favorite sports. And frankly some of this, especially for the younger ones is just plain fun,” said Ann Marie Walker, Discover Center’s marketing director.

Discovery Center has more family fun days planned for this summer.