Discovery Center re-opens to public for first time in months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Stateline attraction re-opens its doors.

The Discovery Center Museum welcomed the public for the first time in months. We were there to see the first to head in.

“It was a long time closing the first time we were closed we closed again in November and we’re so ready to be back at work and welcoming people and to hear all the noise and laughter again,” described the museum’s marketing director, Ann Marie Walker.

Katie Thompson and her three-year-old son Asher couldn’t wait to get to the new exhibits.

“We are excited to get out of the house safely so it’s great that they’re open and we feel like it’s a safe environment,” Thompson said.

Carol Johnston says it was an exciting day to bring her grandchildren to the museum and being able to do a fun activity outside of the house.

It’s important for these kids to be able to get to do things and not just be cooped up with parents and grandparents all the time. So, we’re very happy that they’re back open,” Johnston said.

Walker explained the restrictions still in place to keep everyone safe.

Right now, we are at a capacity of 50 people at a time and so people have to register online in advance. They’ll register for two-hour play sessions. So, right now we’re open Thursdays through Sundays so people can go online and chose the day and the time,” she said.

Walker says that opening again is bittersweet.

It’s tough when we know that we could be helping so many other people be entertained too, so people are just going to have to be patient and make the reservations online,” Walker said. “We look forward to seeing lots of families lots of smiling faces back here again.”