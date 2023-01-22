ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Discovery Center took kids on a trip to a galaxy far, far away on Sunday.

It was for “Galaxy Adventures.” Star Wars character roamed around the museum, in addition to lots of activities based on the Stars Wars universe. These included a scavenger hunt, craft and planetarium shows.

“We are celebrating everything space related,” said Ann Marie Walker, marketing director of Discovery Center Museum.

Walker was happy to have people back in the museum for the event.

“You know, it’s great to be doing kinda the large-scale events again,” she said. “We were very careful during Covid when we opened back up, and we really limited capacity. Really great to be doing those big things again and welcoming families back, and a lot of new families that have never been to the museum.”

Residents came out dressed in their best galactic gear to celebrate their love of the franchise.

“My very first year, we had a little baby dressed up as Yoda that got to pose with me and sit right on my lap, and every year since they kept coming back and saying, ‘this was Yoda,'” said Jessica Williams, who was dressed up as Princess Leia.

Walker said that it was special to see different generations bonding over their love of the famous science fiction series.

“You know, with an event like this you’re kind of doing Star Wars related things, then you got parents and grandparents who are excited about it too,” Walker said. “So, you see these multiple generations of people enjoying something together as families.”

“Just fantastic that so many families love coming back and making this a tradition and love coming back to the Discovery Center to see what kind of new activities we can come up with and just remember what kind of fun they had last year,” Williams added.