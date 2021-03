ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Families can spend more time at a local museum this spring break. The Discovery Museum is expanding its hours starting on Monday.

Reservations are required for two-hour play sessions. The time in-between will allow staff to clean.

Session times are below:

Wednesday-Friday: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm or 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm

Saturday-Sunday: 9:30 am – 11:30 am, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, or 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

