Discovery Center warns of scammers selling fake raffle tickets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum is warning residents that scammers are going door-to-door trying to sell fake raffle tickets.

According to a Discovery Center spokesperson, “It was reported on January 16 a man accompanied by two children were going door to door in the Shaw Woods neighborhood of Rockford attempting to collect money. The man stated that Discovery Center needed funds to replace a boiler and he was selling $10 raffle tickets to raise the needed funds. This is a scam. Discovery Center has not authorized anyone to sell raffle tickets in an attempt to raise money for the organization.”

The Discovery Center Museum is located in Riverfront Park at 711 N. Main Street.